Novus opens third new supermarket in 2025

The Novus supermarket chain will open a new store in Kyiv's BalticSky shopping center (23a Baltiysky Street), this is the third opening of the chain's establishment in 2025, the company's press service reported.

The total area of the new supermarket is 2,843 sq m, of which 1,971 sq m is retail. The store has nine linear cash registers, eight self-service cash registers and two info-cash desks.

The assortment includes more than 17,500 product items focused on daily needs: from fresh vegetables, fruits, meat to ready-made culinary dishes. The store will also present a wide selection of household goods, children's categories and a large range of goods of its own Novus brand. Special attention is paid to food zones and own production (pizza, hot dogs, coffee, an expanded line of ready-made culinary dishes, including a grill menu, confectionery).

The development of the Novus supermarket chain is being carried out by BT Invest (Lithuania).

According to Opendatabot, as of April 2024, the owner of Novus Ukraine with a 100% share in the charter capital was CJSC Consul Trade House (Vilnius, Lithuania).

According to the company's financial results, at the end of 2024 its revenue increased by 23% - to UAH 29.015 billion, the company received a net profit of UAH 561.086 million against a net loss of UAH 310.7 million for 2023.