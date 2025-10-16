Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:45 16.10.2025

Ukrainian House opened in Brussels – dpty PM’s Office

The official opening of the Ukrainian House, which will become a permanent platform for dialogue and cooperation between Ukraine and the European Union, took place in Brussels, Belgium, according to the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine.

According to the report, the Ukrainian House is intended to become a platform for discussing strategic cooperation issues that will contribute to Ukraine's recovery and its integration into the European Union.

In particular, the space will bring together representatives of government, business, civil society, and European institutions for ongoing dialogue on key areas: defense, agriculture, investment, digital transformation, and industry.

"The opening of the Ukrainian House in Brussels symbolizes a new stage in relations between Ukraine and the European Union. Ukraine is increasingly becoming an integral part of the European community. Our path to EU membership includes working together with European partners to shape a vision for Europe's future. The Ukrainian House will become a space where new ideas, partnerships, and initiatives will be born that will strengthen and make Europe stronger," the press service quoted Deputy Prime Minister Taras Kachka as saying.

It is noted that the opening of the Ukrainian House took place at the initiative of the Delegation of Ukraine to the EU and with the support of the European Commission and the European Business Summits (EBS).

As reported, in the summer of 2025, European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos stated that she considers Ukraine's accession to the European Union in 2030 realistic.

