The war changes the priorities: furniture market is thriving online

Over the past three years, online furniture sales in Ukraine have not only maintained their dynamics but have seen significant growth. Changes in consumer behavior - driven by war, relocation, and the need to adapt - have created a new reality: more and more Ukrainians are choosing to furnish their homes online, without the need to visit offline stores.

According to analytical platforms, the share of online orders in the furniture sector now exceeds 60%, and in some categories, it reaches as high as 75%. Most customers place their orders via mobile devices, prioritizing fast delivery, flexible payment options, and support from consultants through messaging apps.

The list of most-searched products has also shifted. Whereas before 2022 Ukrainians primarily purchased decorative interior elements, demand between 2022 and 2024 has moved toward practical, everyday-use furniture. One of the most popular requests is for beds - especially models with added features such as storage compartments, lift mechanisms, or upholstered headboards. Shoppers now focus not only on aesthetics but also on technical specifications such as frame durability, upholstery quality, and ease of assembly. In remote areas, where offline stores are inaccessible due to distance or safety concerns, the online format has become the only viable option.

This information was shared with us by experts from the Krovato furniture store, who noted: “Online sales have grown not only in Kyiv but also in smaller towns across the Kyiv region. Customers have adapted - they know exactly what they’re looking for and appreciate the ability to choose everything from the comfort of home. Beds, sofas, and modular furniture with custom options remain the most in-demand items.”

According to internal company data, every second bed is now ordered with additional features (a bed with a lift mechanism is among the most popular choices). Increasingly, customers are choosing functional models with soft headboards, velour or bouclé upholstery, hidden storage compartments, and solid wood construction.

This points to a shift in consumer priorities: shoppers are no longer just looking for the cheapest or fastest option - they are seeking personalized solutions that precisely match their needs.

Beyond beds, growing attention is being paid to sofa beds, which combine comfort with space-saving functionality.

All of this suggests that the furniture market will continue to evolve in a digital direction. Buying a bed, sofa, mattress, or wardrobe online is no longer the exception - it has become the norm: convenient, fast, and just a few clicks away.