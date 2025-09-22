Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
19:52 22.09.2025

Italy to provide grant for overhaul of irrigation systems in Odesa region

1 min read
The Cabinet of Ministers sent a grant agreement between the governments of Ukraine and the Italian Republic on the overhaul of the Tatarbunar and Kiliya irrigation systems to the Verkhovna Rada for ratification.

As representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk reported on the Telegram channel, the relevant decision was made at a government meeting on Monday.

"The draft law proposes to ratify the grant agreement between the government of Ukraine and the government of the Italian Republic on the project 'Supporting the efficient use of water resources by improving irrigation systems and practices in Odesa region. Reconstruction of the Tatarbunar and Kiliya Irrigation Systems,' concluded on July 10, 2025 in Rome," he noted.

The grant agreement establishes the legal framework for implementing the project, which aims to increase the efficiency of agricultural production, adapt to climate change, and improve the socioeconomic development of Odesa region.

The project involves reconstructing key elements of irrigation systems, particularly modernizing pumping equipment, cleaning irrigation canals, and introducing automated control systems.

Tags: #irrigration #grant #technology

