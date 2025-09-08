Russia's terror against Ukraine reachess new level - Austrian FM Beate Meinl-Reisinger

Russia's terror against Ukraine has reached a new level, says Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger.

"Russia's terror against Ukraine reached a new level last night: for the first time, a government building in Kyiv was shelled, which was accompanied by massive attacks on civilian infrastructure throughout the country," she wrote on the social network X.

The head of the Austrian Foreign Ministry called on Europe to respond decisively and further strengthen its support for Ukraine, and also to increase pressure on Russia and continue to work tirelessly to achieve a just and lasting peace.