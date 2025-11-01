Poroshenko: 10 more Ai-Petri complexes will cover our infantry and artillery

Ten more Ai-Petri technical reconnaissance countermeasure systems are being sent to Ukrainian Armed Forces brigades to protect our infantry and artillery units from enemy wings, according to a Facebook post by Petro Poroshenko, Member of Parliament and leader of European Solidarity.

"The enemy sends Superkams, Orlans, and ZALIs for reconnaissance, followed by Lancet and KAB strike drones. The Ai-Petri system disrupts the enemy's mission and brings this hardware down to earth. It saves the lives of our infantrymen and artillerymen, because the enemy can no longer see them," explains the fifth President.

"Now the Ai-Petri systems have become even more effective. This is the first batch that operates at low frequencies and brings down even more Russian vermin. These ten complexes will be delivered to the Defence Forces through a state order," Poroshenko notes.

"Our team has managed to implement a truly effective project — covering hundreds of kilometres of the front line and protecting the lives of our military personnel. Every month, the number of ‘Ai-Petri’ systems on the front line increases — the enemy does not like this, but we and the military like it very much," Petro Poroshenko writes.

‘The war continues, so we will do our job for as long as it takes,’ Poroshenko concludes.

Since autumn 2023, Petro Poroshenko has invested over 200 million hryvnias in the production of unique systems for countering technical reconnaissance, ‘Ai-Petri SV’, which have been successfully tested and are used by the Armed Forces, covering a thousand kilometres of the front line. For a long time, the state did not allocate funding for this programme. In March 2025, Poroshenko announced a contract with the Ministry of Defence.

"For a year and a half, while our team has been supplying the Ai-Petri complexes to the front, not a single penny of state money has been invested in their production and manufacture. Finally, the voice of the General Staff and brigade commanders, who confirm the effectiveness of the system, has reached the Ministry of Defence and the Defence Procurement Agency. At the same time, we will continue production and supply at our own expense," Petro Poroshenko said at the time.

In total, Poroshenko has already delivered about two hundred Ai-Petri SV technical reconnaissance countermeasure systems to the troops. ‘During this time, we have been able to cover a thousand kilometres of the front line and save many lives. We have a lot to be proud of, but there is still a lot of work ahead,’ the fifth President concluded.