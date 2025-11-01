Interfax-Ukraine
Press Releases
18:05 01.11.2025

Poroshenko: 10 more Ai-Petri complexes will cover our infantry and artillery

3 min read

Ten more Ai-Petri technical reconnaissance countermeasure systems are being sent to Ukrainian Armed Forces brigades to protect our infantry and artillery units from enemy wings, according to a Facebook post by Petro Poroshenko, Member of Parliament and leader of European Solidarity.

"The enemy sends Superkams, Orlans, and ZALIs for reconnaissance, followed by Lancet and KAB strike drones. The Ai-Petri system disrupts the enemy's mission and brings this hardware down to earth. It saves the lives of our infantrymen and artillerymen, because the enemy can no longer see them," explains the fifth President.

"Now the Ai-Petri systems have become even more effective. This is the first batch that operates at low frequencies and brings down even more Russian vermin. These ten complexes will be delivered to the Defence Forces through a state order," Poroshenko notes.

"Our team has managed to implement a truly effective project — covering hundreds of kilometres of the front line and protecting the lives of our military personnel. Every month, the number of ‘Ai-Petri’ systems on the front line increases — the enemy does not like this, but we and the military like it very much," Petro Poroshenko writes.

‘The war continues, so we will do our job for as long as it takes,’ Poroshenko concludes.

Since autumn 2023, Petro Poroshenko has invested over 200 million hryvnias in the production of unique systems for countering technical reconnaissance, ‘Ai-Petri SV’, which have been successfully tested and are used by the Armed Forces, covering a thousand kilometres of the front line. For a long time, the state did not allocate funding for this programme. In March 2025, Poroshenko announced a contract with the Ministry of Defence.

"For a year and a half, while our team has been supplying the Ai-Petri complexes to the front, not a single penny of state money has been invested in their production and manufacture. Finally, the voice of the General Staff and brigade commanders, who confirm the effectiveness of the system, has reached the Ministry of Defence and the Defence Procurement Agency. At the same time, we will continue production and supply at our own expense," Petro Poroshenko said at the time.

In total, Poroshenko has already delivered about two hundred Ai-Petri SV technical reconnaissance countermeasure systems to the troops. ‘During this time, we have been able to cover a thousand kilometres of the front line and save many lives. We have a lot to be proud of, but there is still a lot of work ahead,’ the fifth President concluded.

 

Tags: #poroshenko #ukrainian_armed_forces #ai_petri #european_solidarity_party #ministry_of_defense_of_ukraine

MORE ABOUT

19:56 30.10.2025
During transfer of aid to AFU, Poroshenko accuses Special Communications Service of leaving brigades without Mavic drones

During transfer of aid to AFU, Poroshenko accuses Special Communications Service of leaving brigades without Mavic drones

10:22 30.10.2025
Poroshenko hands over equipment to Ukraine’s front-line brigades

Poroshenko hands over equipment to Ukraine’s front-line brigades

21:13 28.10.2025
Poroshenko called for a halt to Russian oil transit through Druzhba

Poroshenko called for a halt to Russian oil transit through Druzhba

17:28 25.10.2025
Poroshenko: Another batch of Ai-Petri counter-technical reconnaissance complexes delivered to AFU

Poroshenko: Another batch of Ai-Petri counter-technical reconnaissance complexes delivered to AFU

17:37 20.10.2025
Military intelligence officers burn Russian radar at Dzhankoy airfield

Military intelligence officers burn Russian radar at Dzhankoy airfield

11:12 19.10.2025
Trump has the tools to pressure Putin to end the war, Poroshenko claims

Trump has the tools to pressure Putin to end the war, Poroshenko claims

12:05 17.10.2025
Without Ukraine in NATO, there won’t be stable security in Europe - Poroshenko

Without Ukraine in NATO, there won’t be stable security in Europe - Poroshenko

16:50 15.10.2025
Poroshenko calls on Europe to live without Russia

Poroshenko calls on Europe to live without Russia

21:36 13.10.2025
Petro Poroshenko calls on world to focus efforts on ending war in Ukraine after peace deal on Gaza

Petro Poroshenko calls on world to focus efforts on ending war in Ukraine after peace deal on Gaza

15:16 13.10.2025
Court to continue hearing Poroshenko's lawsuit to lift sanctions against him in closed session on Nov 7 – lawyer

Court to continue hearing Poroshenko's lawsuit to lift sanctions against him in closed session on Nov 7 – lawyer

HOT NEWS

Is your diet not working? It could mean Prediabetes

Interfax-Ukraine launches updated access system to its services

Interfax-Ukraine has become the official representative of Dun & Bradstreet in the Ukrainian market

Support for children's education in the Ukrainian online school

On Holding Press Conferences at Interfax-Ukraine amid Restrictive Measures due to COVID-19 Pandemic

LATEST

Heart attacks at 30 – the new reality. Ukrainian surgeons save hearts even after the war

New Ukrainian camp in France: sports and friendship transcending borders

Halloween with AmCham: become a blood donor on October 31

Ukrainian Livestock Summit: AgriAcademy trains a new generation of agrarians

"Pryamiy" launches new talk show using AI

The 11th Kyiv International Economic Forum: Ukraine 2.0 – The Power of People held in Kyiv

Children of servicemen undergoing rehabilitation at Recovery Centers led Ukraine and Azerbaijan national teams onto the field in Kraków

Agro2Food Profit Forum 2025: Production. Processing. Profit

Ukrainian CFO Forum 2025 — a strategic platform for Ukraine's financial leaders

From class to work: new opportunities for businesses and candidates

AD
AD