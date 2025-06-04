Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:25 04.06.2025

Rada plans mandating military training for medical students – draft law

2 min read
Rada plans mandating military training for medical students – draft law

The Verkhovna Rada intends to oblige students of medical and pharmaceutical specialties to undergo military training for reserve medical service officers.

Some 262 MPs voted for the relevant bill No. 13276 on amendments to Article 11 of the Law On Military Duty and Military Service in the first reading at the plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada on Wednesday.

The proposed amendments to the law provide for the establishment of mandatory military training under the program for training reserve medical service officers for citizens of Ukraine who are receiving higher education in medical and pharmaceutical specialties, are fit for military service by health and have passed professional and psychological selection.

According to the bill, higher education institutions of all forms of ownership and subordination that conduct educational activities in medical and pharmaceutical specialties are obliged to ensure that students undergo military training under the program for training reserve medical service officers.

The Ministry of Health is authorized to approve the list of military-registration specialties in which Ukrainian citizens are trained under the reserve officer training program, and the scope of training in such specialties.

The final provisions of the draft law propose to instruct the Ministry of Defense, together with the ministries of health, education, and science, to ensure the creation of the necessary number of military training units with the necessary number of military service positions in higher education institutions that train applicants for higher education in medical and pharmaceutical specialties.

Tags: #verkhovna_rada #military_training

MORE ABOUT

15:40 04.06.2025
Rada mulling one-time payment to families of soldiers killed in captivity

Rada mulling one-time payment to families of soldiers killed in captivity

18:41 03.06.2025
Parliament adopts law on factoring

Parliament adopts law on factoring

16:20 03.06.2025
Rada passes financial inclusion measure needed by postal service Ukrposhta

Rada passes financial inclusion measure needed by postal service Ukrposhta

15:40 03.06.2025
Rada intends to establish criminal liability for violation of economic sanctions – MP

Rada intends to establish criminal liability for violation of economic sanctions – MP

15:32 03.06.2025
Rada passes draft law on improving integrity of judges – MP

Rada passes draft law on improving integrity of judges – MP

16:53 20.05.2025
Rada registers draft resolution recognizing DPRK as aggressor state

Rada registers draft resolution recognizing DPRK as aggressor state

17:38 06.05.2025
Rada committee recommends ratifying minerals agreement between Ukraine, USA

Rada committee recommends ratifying minerals agreement between Ukraine, USA

17:31 22.04.2025
Parliament recommends adopting bill on liability for use of child for military purposes

Parliament recommends adopting bill on liability for use of child for military purposes

12:58 16.04.2025
Rada approves extension of martial law, general mobilization until August 6 – MP

Rada approves extension of martial law, general mobilization until August 6 – MP

16:24 15.04.2025
Rada supports bill canceling special pensions for prosecutors

Rada supports bill canceling special pensions for prosecutors

HOT NEWS

The Netherlands to provide Ukraine with new EUR 400 mln assistance package in maritime security

The Netherlands to provide Ukraine with new EUR 400 mln assistance package in maritime security

It is necessary to increase volume of projects with partners on weapons production in Ukraine by 50% – Zelenskyy

Yermak after meeting with Rubio: Agree to coordinate further actions

Zelenskyy: Military prisoner exchange, 500 for 500, expected to take place on Saturday, Sunday

LATEST

The Netherlands to provide Ukraine with new EUR 400 mln assistance package in maritime security

Pistorius: Five more countries plan to join EW Coalition within Ramstein framework

The Netherlands to provide Ukraine with new EUR 400 mln assistance package in maritime security

Zelenskyy at Ramstein urges partners to accelerate process of coordination of Coalition of Willing

It is necessary to increase volume of projects with partners on weapons production in Ukraine by 50% – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy, Mertz discuss security issues, results of meeting in Istanbul

Yermak after meeting with Rubio: Agree to coordinate further actions

SBU publishes unique footage of Spiderweb special operation targeting Russian strategic aircraft

AFU General Staff: Fighting heaviest on Pokrovsk, Lyman axes

First long-range weapons financed by Germany could be deployed by AFU in several weeks – Pistorius

AD
AD