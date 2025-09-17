Kyiv shelter procurement suspect flees to Turkey – prosecutors

The prosecutor's office will request the search and detention of the head of the Department of Education of the Dnipro District State Administration (RDA) in the city of Kyiv, accused in the case of purchasing vegetable cutters and chairs for shelters, the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office reported.

"On Tuesday, September 16, another court hearing was to be held in the Dnipro District Court of Kyiv on charges of the head of the Department of Education of the Dnipro District State Administration of embezzlement of budget funds during the purchase of vegetable cutters and chairs for school shelters (Part 4, Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The accused again failed to appear at the court hearing," the press service of the prosecutor's office said in a statement on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

Instead, she reportedly filed a motion stating that she had gone to Turkey for treatment and, fearing for her life due to martial law, wanted to participate in court sessions via video link. The woman provided the court with a one-year rental agreement for housing in Antalya.

As the prosecutor's office recalled, the case was referred to the DniprovskyiDistrict Court of Kyiv on January 19, 2024. The defendant had repeatedly failed to appear at the session, citing her medical treatment. During the last court session, the prosecutor requested that a coercive pretext be applied to her, but the court refused. Therefore, at the next court session, the prosecutor will file a motion to put the defendant on the wanted list and arrest her.

As reported, in August 2025, the same person was suspected of aiding and abetting the appropriation of budget funds by an organized group of persons during the purchase of generators for shelters in educational institutions (Part 5 of Article 27, Part 4 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). She was served with a motion to elect a preventive measure for August 18, 2025. It is currently known that the woman left Ukraine the day before the court hearing.

"Since the suspect did not come to the summons of investigators and prosecutors, as well as to the meeting where she was supposed to choose a preventive measure, citing illness, on August 26, 2025, a decision was made in this criminal proceeding to put her on the wanted list for detention with the aim of forcibly bringing her to court to choose a preventive measure in the form of detention. The Holosiivskyi District Court of Kyiv granted permission to detain the suspect for her to be brought to court," the city prosecutor's office said in a statement.