USA receives list of conditions for peace agreement from Ukraine, expects from Russia — Kellogg

The United States has received a list of conditions from Ukraine for a possible peace agreement, and is now waiting to receive proposals from the Russian side, U.S. President's Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg said.

"When President Trump spoke with President Putin a little over a week ago, the Russians said they were going to prepare what they call a memorandum, and I call it a 'terms of sheet.' It means that, they say, this is how we will achieve peace. We got this from the Ukrainian side. We need to get this from the Russian side," Kellogg said on Fox News.

Then, according to him, "you combine them [conditions], put them together and say: 'Okay, what does this look like?' What is unacceptable? And what is acceptable?"

"And once we do that, once we get their terms of sheet or their memorandum, then we'll put them together, and then there'll be another, another meeting," Kellogg said.