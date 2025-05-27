Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:27 27.05.2025

Education ministry ready to discuss transferring state universities to management - minister

2 min read
Education ministry ready to discuss transferring state universities to management - minister

The Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine, Oksen Lisovy, has voiced support for regulating permits for the transfer of state universities to management.

"In principle, we are positive about involving private initiative in the management of educational institutions. Such an idea has been voiced, discussed, and we are ready to talk about it. With certain reservations, of course, in matters of the integrity of using this tool, we are ready to talk about it and support it," Lisovy told journalists on Tuesday in Kyiv, answering a question from Interfax-Ukraine about his attitude to the idea of ​​adopting a law that would allow the transfer of universities to management.

In turn, Deputy Head of the President's Office Olena Kovalska said there are good examples of both state and non-state management of universities.

"If such an approach accumulates the best of this experience, then it will be good and the state will support it," she added.

At the same time, she emphasized that the state will apply a piloting approach to reforms.

As reported, previously, the president of the Kyiv School of Economics (KSE) Timofiy Mylovanov stated that state universities under existing regulations will not stagnate and will not meet the rapidly changing needs of the market, and the situation could be changed by adopting a law that would allow their transfer to management.

Tags: #education_ministry #lisovy

