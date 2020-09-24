Facts

17:03 24.09.2020

After self-isolation due to contact with COVID-19 patient, pupils not required to take test, submit certificates to school - Education Ministry

1 min read
After self-isolation due to contact with COVID-19 patient, pupils not required to take test, submit certificates to school - Education Ministry

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine states that after self-isolation due to contact with a COVID-19 patient, pupils are not required to take a test and submit documents to the school about their health status.

"Pupils, their parents and other legal representatives are not obliged to provide documentary evidence of the state of health of pupils to institutions of general secondary education in order to continue their studies after self-isolation," the press service of the Ministry of Education said.

It is noted that after the expiration of the period of 14 days of self-isolation for this category of students, there is no mandatory laboratory tests, including the method of polymerase chain reaction and enzyme immunoassay.

Accordingly, the legislation of Ukraine does not determine the obligation of pupils, their parents and other legal representatives to submit to the institutions of general secondary education any documentary evidence (certificates, conclusions) about the state of health of students in order to continue their education after completing self-isolation.

Tags: #covid_19 #education_ministry
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:46 24.09.2020
Ukraine's number of new COVID-19 cases exceeds 100,000 people, 52 died per day – NSDC

Ukraine's number of new COVID-19 cases exceeds 100,000 people, 52 died per day – NSDC

10:57 17.09.2020
Kernes brought to Charite – Fuks

Kernes brought to Charite – Fuks

09:17 17.09.2020
Ukraine registers record number of 3,584 new COVID-19 cases per day, 1,589 recovered, 60 died – NSDC

Ukraine registers record number of 3,584 new COVID-19 cases per day, 1,589 recovered, 60 died – NSDC

09:59 16.09.2020
Ukraine sees nearly 3,000 new COVID-19 cases, over 1,500 recoveries, 76 deaths in past 24 hours - NSDC

Ukraine sees nearly 3,000 new COVID-19 cases, over 1,500 recoveries, 76 deaths in past 24 hours - NSDC

12:45 15.09.2020
Kernes diagnosed with COVID-19, in serious condition – Kharkiv local authoritites

Kernes diagnosed with COVID-19, in serious condition – Kharkiv local authoritites

09:31 15.09.2020
Ukraine registers 2,905 new COVID-19 cases per day, 1,267 recovered, 53 died – NSDC

Ukraine registers 2,905 new COVID-19 cases per day, 1,267 recovered, 53 died – NSDC

10:08 09.09.2020
Stepanov: Death rate from COVID-19 decreased by 30% since April

Stepanov: Death rate from COVID-19 decreased by 30% since April

09:38 09.09.2020
Ukraine registers 2,551 new cases of COVID-19, 45 deaths, 1,157 recoveries in past 24 hours – NSDC

Ukraine registers 2,551 new cases of COVID-19, 45 deaths, 1,157 recoveries in past 24 hours – NSDC

18:53 08.09.2020
Zelensky says more than 20% of means spent from COVID-19 fund, money attracted from other programs for it to "gradually open"

Zelensky says more than 20% of means spent from COVID-19 fund, money attracted from other programs for it to "gradually open"

09:42 08.09.2020
Ukraine registers 2,411 new COVID-19 cases per day, 57 died, 940 recovered – NSDC

Ukraine registers 2,411 new COVID-19 cases per day, 57 died, 940 recovered – NSDC

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine asking to postpone Ukrainian-Belarusian III Forum of Regions which was to be held in Grodno with participation of Zelensky - Ambassador of Belarus

G7 Ambassadors to Ukraine look forward to continue work with Zelensky, his team in support of reforms

Ukraine does not yield to Russian blackmail in TCG - Zelensky

Zelensky hopes meeting of advisers to Normandy Four's leaders to take place soon

Lukashenko's 'inauguration' does not mean his recognition as legitimate president of Belarus – Kuleba

LATEST

Ukraine asking to postpone Ukrainian-Belarusian III Forum of Regions which was to be held in Grodno with participation of Zelensky - Ambassador of Belarus

“Vitaly is forced to confess to untruths in prison.” The wife of the political prisoner Shkliarov commented on his arrest for the first time

G7 Ambassadors to Ukraine look forward to continue work with Zelensky, his team in support of reforms

Ukraine does not yield to Russian blackmail in TCG - Zelensky

Zelensky hopes meeting of advisers to Normandy Four's leaders to take place soon

Ukraine, Slovakia sign agreement, whereby Uzhgorod airport to be able to resume operation – Kuleba

Lukashenko's 'inauguration' does not mean his recognition as legitimate president of Belarus – Kuleba

Zelensky tells G7 ambassadors, EU countries about situation around anti-corruption agencies, NBU, preparations for local elections

Zelensky urges intl partners to participate in creating platform for protecting rights of Crimeans, de-occupying peninsula

Ukraine is ready to initiate creation intl office headquarters in Kyiv to counter disinformation – Zelensky

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD