After self-isolation due to contact with COVID-19 patient, pupils not required to take test, submit certificates to school - Education Ministry

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine states that after self-isolation due to contact with a COVID-19 patient, pupils are not required to take a test and submit documents to the school about their health status.

"Pupils, their parents and other legal representatives are not obliged to provide documentary evidence of the state of health of pupils to institutions of general secondary education in order to continue their studies after self-isolation," the press service of the Ministry of Education said.

It is noted that after the expiration of the period of 14 days of self-isolation for this category of students, there is no mandatory laboratory tests, including the method of polymerase chain reaction and enzyme immunoassay.

Accordingly, the legislation of Ukraine does not determine the obligation of pupils, their parents and other legal representatives to submit to the institutions of general secondary education any documentary evidence (certificates, conclusions) about the state of health of students in order to continue their education after completing self-isolation.