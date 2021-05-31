Facts

15:49 31.05.2021

Only 32% of education workers sign up for vaccination against COVID-19 - Shkarlet

Minister of Education and Science Serhiy Shkarlet says that only 32% of education workers have signed up for vaccination against coronavirus.

"In the beginning, only 32% of education workers were registered at will," he said at a press conference during the All-Ukrainian Forum "Ukraine 30. Education and Science" on Monday.

The Minister said that at the moment, 22,000 out of 60,000 education workers, who take part in the organization of external independent assessment, have already been vaccinated.

He also said, that 209,000 doses of Pfizer vaccines, which are meant to be administered to education workers, have been received already.

Tags: #vaccination #education_ministry
Interfax-Ukraine
