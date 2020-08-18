Facts

10:41 18.08.2020

Education Ministry plans to increase significance of certificate when entering universities – Shkarlet

1 min read
Education Ministry plans to increase significance of certificate when entering universities – Shkarlet

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine plans to increase the significance of the certificate upon entering higher education institutions, Acting Minister of Education and Science Serhiy Shkarlet has said.

"We have a goal of increasing the significance of the certificate upon entering higher education institutions," Shkarlet said during All-Ukrainian August conference "Education amid Pandemic: How to Organize the 2020-2021 Academic Year" on Tuesday.

According to him, this will increase the motivation of students to study in secondary school.

Tags: #education_ministry #certificate
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:31 30.04.2020
Deadlines to register for Unified entrance exam on foreign language, Unified professional entrance test postponed, registration to be carried out online - Education Ministry

Deadlines to register for Unified entrance exam on foreign language, Unified professional entrance test postponed, registration to be carried out online - Education Ministry

12:17 10.03.2020
Yuriy Poliukhovych appointed acting education and science minister of Ukraine

Yuriy Poliukhovych appointed acting education and science minister of Ukraine

11:44 24.12.2019
UNIT.City facility receives U.S. green building certificate LEED

UNIT.City facility receives U.S. green building certificate LEED

14:37 08.12.2017
Venice Commission recommends prolonging transition period to application of language article - Education ministry

Venice Commission recommends prolonging transition period to application of language article - Education ministry

14:17 08.12.2017
Venice Commission not supporting Hungary in flap over Ukraine's education law

Venice Commission not supporting Hungary in flap over Ukraine's education law

10:05 29.01.2016
UkSATSE obtains intl SIC certificate

UkSATSE obtains intl SIC certificate

15:54 21.07.2015
Entrance campaign not in danger after search of Center for Educational Quality Assessment – Education Ministry

Entrance campaign not in danger after search of Center for Educational Quality Assessment – Education Ministry

15:47 29.12.2012
Cabinet puts off introduction of GMP certificate for imported medicines until February 15

Cabinet puts off introduction of GMP certificate for imported medicines until February 15

11:58 01.10.2012
Motor Sich wants to validate certificate on Mi-8T helicopter with new engine

Motor Sich wants to validate certificate on Mi-8T helicopter with new engine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian, Israeli govts call on pilgrims to refrain from visiting Uman during Rosh Hashanah

Fokin to help establishing interaction, communication with all Donbas residents – Kravchuk

Kyiv records another 88 COVID-19 cases per day, one person died – Klitschko

Fokin is appointed as first dpty of Kravchuk in Ukrainian delegation to TCG – decree

Ukraine records 1,616 new COVID-19 cases over day, 761 recovered, 27 died

LATEST

Flight with humanitarian aid from Ukraine to fly to Beirut on Wed morning - ambassador to Lebanon

Russian mercenaries continue observing ceasefire regime in Donbas

Danilov, Dutch Ambassador discuss cooperation in cybersecurity

Ukrainian, Israeli govts call on pilgrims to refrain from visiting Uman during Rosh Hashanah

Fokin to help establishing interaction, communication with all Donbas residents – Kravchuk

Fokin to be responsible for interaction with representatives of Donbas, involved in TCG work

Kyiv records another 88 COVID-19 cases per day, one person died – Klitschko

Fokin is appointed as first dpty of Kravchuk in Ukrainian delegation to TCG – decree

Lukashenko says Merkel called him

Ukraine records 1,616 new COVID-19 cases over day, 761 recovered, 27 died

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD