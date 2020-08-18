Education Ministry plans to increase significance of certificate when entering universities – Shkarlet

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine plans to increase the significance of the certificate upon entering higher education institutions, Acting Minister of Education and Science Serhiy Shkarlet has said.

"We have a goal of increasing the significance of the certificate upon entering higher education institutions," Shkarlet said during All-Ukrainian August conference "Education amid Pandemic: How to Organize the 2020-2021 Academic Year" on Tuesday.

According to him, this will increase the motivation of students to study in secondary school.