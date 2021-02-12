Facts

17:02 12.02.2021

Education Ministry recommends educational institutions switch to distance learning during bad weather

1 min read
The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine recommends that the heads of educational institutions during the period of difficult weather conditions consider the possibility of organizing the educational process in a distance form.

"Due to the difficult weather conditions and a decrease in air temperature, the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine recommends taking urgent measures aimed at preserving the health of children and the proper organization of the educational process," the ministry's press service said.

The ministry sent the relevant letter to the heads of departments (directorates) of education and science of regional, Kyiv city state administrations and heads of institutions of general secondary education.

"We ask you to consider the possibility of organizing training for students using distance education technologies, Internet resources; to conduct explanatory work among the participants in the educational process on the prevention of hypothermia, safety precautions, and others," the ministry said in the letter.

