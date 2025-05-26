Russia rules out US participation in Istanbul talks at last minute – Sybiha

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

During a meeting in Istanbul (Türkiye), the Russian side ruled out the participation of the American side in the negotiations; this happened at the last minute, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.

"By the way, the Russian side ruled out the participation of the American side in the negotiations. This happened at the last minute. We consider this a kind of ‘diplomatic slap in the face’ that testifies to the falseness of Moscow's intentions," Sybiha said in an interview for the French publication Libération.

The minister added that he "has always adhered to the principle that diplomacy loves silence, but I must admit that the speech and rhetoric of the Russians have not changed."

"They [the Russians] give lectures on pseudo-history because they have no other arguments. This is really strange," the head of the MFA emphasized.

He emphasized that the Ukrainian side arrived for the talks with a clear agenda: a ceasefire in the air, on land and at sea. In the humanitarian block - an exchange of prisoners of war, the return of children and civilians. And the third element is a meeting of the presidents and the possible agenda of this meeting.

As for the broader peace process, rather than the Istanbul meeting, Sybiha stressed that Ukraine has clearly outlined its red lines: no compromise on territorial integrity and sovereignty, Ukraine will never recognize the temporarily occupied territories as Russian, will not accept restrictions on its defense capability or the veto rights of third countries on the choice of unions and alliances.

Answering the question whether the Russians are demanding a reduction in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the minister said that as a precondition for a ceasefire they are demanding a halt to military aid.

"Our allies clearly answered ‘no’ during the visit of the leaders of the ‘Coalition of the Willing’ to Kyiv. This is unacceptable. Ukraine will be supported to strengthen our positions. Russia also opposes the deployment of a foreign contingent in Ukraine, which could become a key element of the security system," Sybiha said.