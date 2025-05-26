Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:33 26.05.2025

Russia rules out US participation in Istanbul talks at last minute – Sybiha

2 min read
Russia rules out US participation in Istanbul talks at last minute – Sybiha
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

During a meeting in Istanbul (Türkiye), the Russian side ruled out the participation of the American side in the negotiations; this happened at the last minute, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.

"By the way, the Russian side ruled out the participation of the American side in the negotiations. This happened at the last minute. We consider this a kind of ‘diplomatic slap in the face’ that testifies to the falseness of Moscow's intentions," Sybiha said in an interview for the French publication Libération.

The minister added that he "has always adhered to the principle that diplomacy loves silence, but I must admit that the speech and rhetoric of the Russians have not changed."

"They [the Russians] give lectures on pseudo-history because they have no other arguments. This is really strange," the head of the MFA emphasized.

He emphasized that the Ukrainian side arrived for the talks with a clear agenda: a ceasefire in the air, on land and at sea. In the humanitarian block - an exchange of prisoners of war, the return of children and civilians. And the third element is a meeting of the presidents and the possible agenda of this meeting.

As for the broader peace process, rather than the Istanbul meeting, Sybiha stressed that Ukraine has clearly outlined its red lines: no compromise on territorial integrity and sovereignty, Ukraine will never recognize the temporarily occupied territories as Russian, will not accept restrictions on its defense capability or the veto rights of third countries on the choice of unions and alliances.

Answering the question whether the Russians are demanding a reduction in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the minister said that as a precondition for a ceasefire they are demanding a halt to military aid.

"Our allies clearly answered ‘no’ during the visit of the leaders of the ‘Coalition of the Willing’ to Kyiv. This is unacceptable. Ukraine will be supported to strengthen our positions. Russia also opposes the deployment of a foreign contingent in Ukraine, which could become a key element of the security system," Sybiha said.

Tags: #russia #talks #usa

MORE ABOUT

21:18 26.05.2025
Russians preparing new offensive operations – Zelenskyy

Russians preparing new offensive operations – Zelenskyy

20:48 26.05.2025
MFA: Intervision-2025 song contest organized by Russia is propaganda tool, means of whitewashing aggressive policies

MFA: Intervision-2025 song contest organized by Russia is propaganda tool, means of whitewashing aggressive policies

09:20 26.05.2025
Trump predicts Russia's collapse, criticizes Zelenskyy at same time

Trump predicts Russia's collapse, criticizes Zelenskyy at same time

20:29 21.05.2025
USA to conduct analysis of aid provided to Ukraine to identify possible manipulations, misappropriations – Rubio

USA to conduct analysis of aid provided to Ukraine to identify possible manipulations, misappropriations – Rubio

15:21 21.05.2025
Sybiha thanks US lawmakers for presenting a draft resolution condemning Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children

Sybiha thanks US lawmakers for presenting a draft resolution condemning Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children

14:02 21.05.2025
European Solidarity announces blocking Poroshenko's participation in NATO PA

European Solidarity announces blocking Poroshenko's participation in NATO PA

21:10 20.05.2025
USA wants to pay $1,000 to migrants from Ukraine to 'self-deport'

USA wants to pay $1,000 to migrants from Ukraine to 'self-deport'

20:30 20.05.2025
European Solidarity warns against bilateral talks with Russia based on Trump-Putin talks

European Solidarity warns against bilateral talks with Russia based on Trump-Putin talks

20:08 20.05.2025
US Ambassador Davis, Dpty PM Stefanishyna discuss creating opportunities for US business

US Ambassador Davis, Dpty PM Stefanishyna discuss creating opportunities for US business

17:22 20.05.2025
USA wants to pay $1,000 to migrants from Ukraine to 'self-deport' - media

USA wants to pay $1,000 to migrants from Ukraine to 'self-deport' - media

HOT NEWS

Russians preparing new offensive operations – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy orders significant increase in Ukrainian drone production

MFA: Intervision-2025 song contest organized by Russia is propaganda tool, means of whitewashing aggressive policies

Lubinets: Through negotiations channel with Russian ombudsman, one can learn about fate of Ukrainians in TOT, in Russia

Zelenskyy to visit Germany on May 28 – media

LATEST

Zelenskyy orders significant increase in Ukrainian drone production

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calls for end to daily killings, destruction in Ukraine

Zelenskyy congratulates people of Georgia on Independence Day

Last batch of F-16 fighters intended for Ukraine sent from the Netherlands

Zelenskyy awards soldiers of State Special Communications Service

Ombudsman tells about difficulties of issuing passports to pupils of Kyiv rehabilitation center evacuated to Germany

Business urges govt to postpone amendments to regulation of chemical substances

Latvia transfers another 1,500 drones to Ukraine - defense minister

Sweden provides SEK 4.8 bln to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities

NovaPay increases number of POS terminals in Nova Poshta branches to 7,500, plans to reach 10,000 in 2025

AD
AD