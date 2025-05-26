Kharkiv records seven hits a week, enemy uses FPV drone with RPG-based warhead for first time – mayor

Last week, for the first time since the start of the full-scale invasion, the army of the aggressor country used a FPV drone with a warhead based on a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher (RPG) to strike Kharkiv, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported.

"This is a new, even more insidious threat, indicating an attempt to find 'vulnerabilities' in the city's defense," Terekhov wrote on his Telegram channel on Monday.

According to him, seven hits were recorded in the city in the past week, injuring 11 people, including a 14-year-old teenager. The destruction affected exclusively civilian infrastructure: private homes, multi-story residential buildings, a printing house, and office premises were damaged.