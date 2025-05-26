Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:16 26.05.2025

Kharkiv records seven hits a week, enemy uses FPV drone with RPG-based warhead for first time – mayor

1 min read
Kharkiv records seven hits a week, enemy uses FPV drone with RPG-based warhead for first time – mayor

Last week, for the first time since the start of the full-scale invasion, the army of the aggressor country used a FPV drone with a warhead based on a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher (RPG) to strike Kharkiv, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported.

"This is a new, even more insidious threat, indicating an attempt to find 'vulnerabilities' in the city's defense," Terekhov wrote on his Telegram channel on Monday.

According to him, seven hits were recorded in the city in the past week, injuring 11 people, including a 14-year-old teenager. The destruction affected exclusively civilian infrastructure: private homes, multi-story residential buildings, a printing house, and office premises were damaged.

Tags: #fpv_drone #kharkiv

MORE ABOUT

09:29 26.05.2025
Kharkiv and suburbs under attack by enemy UAVs

Kharkiv and suburbs under attack by enemy UAVs

09:40 22.05.2025
Two civilians injured in missile strike on Kharkiv

Two civilians injured in missile strike on Kharkiv

14:20 14.05.2025
Voyage Theater Company and Theater on Zhukah Launch a Joint Project of Readings of Ukrainian and American Drama

Voyage Theater Company and Theater on Zhukah Launch a Joint Project of Readings of Ukrainian and American Drama

12:57 03.05.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross responding to aftermath of Russian drone strikes on city of Kharkiv

Ukrainian Red Cross responding to aftermath of Russian drone strikes on city of Kharkiv

13:30 30.04.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross volunteers helping victims of Russian UAV attack on Kharkiv

Ukrainian Red Cross volunteers helping victims of Russian UAV attack on Kharkiv

09:38 30.04.2025
Number of Kharkiv attack victims grows to 45

Number of Kharkiv attack victims grows to 45

10:48 25.04.2025
Enemy launches five strikes from UAVs on Kharkiv, private houses damaged

Enemy launches five strikes from UAVs on Kharkiv, private houses damaged

15:55 22.04.2025
Number of victims in Kharkiv increases to 10 - mayor

Number of victims in Kharkiv increases to 10 - mayor

17:18 18.04.2025
There’re already more than 100 victims in Kharkiv

There’re already more than 100 victims in Kharkiv

16:49 18.04.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross to provide humanitarian aid to victims of Russian missile strike on Kharkiv

Ukrainian Red Cross to provide humanitarian aid to victims of Russian missile strike on Kharkiv

HOT NEWS

Russians preparing new offensive operations – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy orders significant increase in Ukrainian drone production

MFA: Intervision-2025 song contest organized by Russia is propaganda tool, means of whitewashing aggressive policies

Lubinets: Through negotiations channel with Russian ombudsman, one can learn about fate of Ukrainians in TOT, in Russia

Zelenskyy to visit Germany on May 28 – media

LATEST

Russians preparing new offensive operations – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy orders significant increase in Ukrainian drone production

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calls for end to daily killings, destruction in Ukraine

MFA: Intervision-2025 song contest organized by Russia is propaganda tool, means of whitewashing aggressive policies

Zelenskyy congratulates people of Georgia on Independence Day

Last batch of F-16 fighters intended for Ukraine sent from the Netherlands

Zelenskyy awards soldiers of State Special Communications Service

Ombudsman tells about difficulties of issuing passports to pupils of Kyiv rehabilitation center evacuated to Germany

Business urges govt to postpone amendments to regulation of chemical substances

Latvia transfers another 1,500 drones to Ukraine - defense minister

AD
AD