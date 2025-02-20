Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:07 20.02.2025

US Senator Sanders accuses Trump of lying and supporting Putin's dictatorship

2 min read

The US Congress senator from Vermont has accused US President Donald Trump of lying and supporting the dictatorial regime of Vladimir Putin.

"We are witnessing a very sad moment in American history. The President of the United States is aligning himself with the dictator of Russia, Vladimir Putin, to undermine the independence of Ukraine and its democracy," Sanders said in a video message on the X social network.

The senator noted that Trump presented one of the "world's most brutal dictators" as his friend, while his "long time democratic allies in Europe" were his enemies.

"Trump is lying - as he so often does. Yesterday, Trump said that Ukraine started the war. That's not true, Russia invaded Ukraine twice, first in 2014, then again in 2022. Right now, Russia occupies about 20% of Ukraine," Sanders emphasized.

He noted that the Russian army attacks Ukrainian cities and villages with missiles and drones every day, the Russian armed forces kill and torture civilians and kidnap Ukrainian children, for which the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin as a war criminal.

Sanders also noted that Trump lied when he called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a "dictator."

"That is not true either - Zelenskyy won 75% of the vote in free elections, and in fact, his approval rating is higher than Trump's," he added.

Sanders said that outside of the war, "Ukraine's parliament continues to function and unfettered political debate takes place."

The senator focused on who Trump is negotiating with - Vladimir Putin.

"Trump supports one of the world's most brutal dictators, who holds sham elections, suppresses free speech, persecutes the opposition and allows oligarchs to plunder Russia," he emphasized. "The United States is the longest standing democracy in the world, we should stand tall and say: YES to democracy, NO to authoritarianism," Sanders concluded.

Tags: #trump #senator

MORE ABOUT

09:20 26.05.2025
Trump predicts Russia's collapse, criticizes Zelenskyy at same time

Trump predicts Russia's collapse, criticizes Zelenskyy at same time

13:18 23.05.2025
Trump: Major POW swap between Russia and Ukraine just completed

Trump: Major POW swap between Russia and Ukraine just completed

09:58 22.05.2025
Senator Graham: Senate majority believes Putin avoiding real negotiations

Senator Graham: Senate majority believes Putin avoiding real negotiations

15:57 21.05.2025
Over 60% of Americans believe Trump administration should continue aid to Ukraine, impose sanctions on Russia – poll

Over 60% of Americans believe Trump administration should continue aid to Ukraine, impose sanctions on Russia – poll

13:49 20.05.2025
Trump believes that the use of sanctions against Russia by USA could harm peace settlement

Trump believes that the use of sanctions against Russia by USA could harm peace settlement

13:37 20.05.2025
Trump makes it clear to European leaders after conversation with Putin that he would not put pressure on Moscow – media

Trump makes it clear to European leaders after conversation with Putin that he would not put pressure on Moscow – media

10:53 20.05.2025
Ukraine considers Turkey, Vatican or Switzerland as platforms for negotiations with Russia, USA and EU – Zelenskyy

Ukraine considers Turkey, Vatican or Switzerland as platforms for negotiations with Russia, USA and EU – Zelenskyy

10:50 20.05.2025
If Russia puts forward unrealistic conditions for ceasefire, it will deserve additional sanctions - Zelenskyy after his talk with Trump

If Russia puts forward unrealistic conditions for ceasefire, it will deserve additional sanctions - Zelenskyy after his talk with Trump

10:09 20.05.2025
Zelenskyy after talk with Trump: It’s important that USA doesn’t distance itself from talks as only Putin interested in this

Zelenskyy after talk with Trump: It’s important that USA doesn’t distance itself from talks as only Putin interested in this

10:07 20.05.2025
Merz, Meloni, von der Leyen and Stubb generally satisfied with conversation with Trump about his communication with Putin

Merz, Meloni, von der Leyen and Stubb generally satisfied with conversation with Trump about his communication with Putin

HOT NEWS

Germany to finance Ukraine's production of long-range systems, there will be no restrictions on strike range – Merz

Russia does not want to exchange citizens of other countries – Zelenskyy

Currently about UAH 16-20 bln in accounts of brigades – Zelenskyy

Russia increases production capacity to 300-350 drones per day – Zelenskyy

Year without Oleksandr Martynenko

LATEST

SBU drones hit strategic Raduga plant responsible for cruise missile production

Germany to finance Ukraine's production of long-range systems, there will be no restrictions on strike range – Merz

EU proposes new strategy for Black Sea region with closer cooperation with Ukraine, other states

Russia does not want to exchange citizens of other countries – Zelenskyy

Ukraine to find response to Russian missiles if funding provided – Zelenskyy

European Solidary party demands state authorities provide info about Portnov's visit to Kyiv’s government quarter

Currently about UAH 16-20 bln in accounts of brigades – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian parliamentarians appeal to Canadian govt to proceed with full-scale confiscation of Russian assets

Russia increases production capacity to 300-350 drones per day – Zelenskyy

Year without Oleksandr Martynenko

AD
AD