Two civilians injured in missile strike on Kharkiv

As a result of the missile strike that the Russian Armed Forces launched on Kharkiv, eight private houses were damaged, two people have an acute stress reaction.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this on his Telegram channel.

As reported, on Thursday night, the Russian Federation hit one of the districts of Kharkiv with a missile, as a result of which a house was damaged.