16:46 20.05.2025

Zelenskyy, von der Leyen discuss 18th sanctions package against Russia

Ukraine is in favor of including sanctions against "Russian oil, energy trade infrastructure, banks and financial schemes" in the 18th EU sanctions package, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"I thanked European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the entire EU for the 17th sanctions package. This is a step in the right direction. It is important to severely restrict the Russian tanker fleet, which serves to finance murders, as well as all the schemes that Russia uses to build up its military industry. The more pressure there is on Russia, the more motives Moscow will have to move towards real peace," he wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

Zelenskyy noted that he discussed the preparation of the 18th EU sanctions package with von der Leyen. "Russian oil, energy trade infrastructure, banks and financial schemes are what is most painful for Russia, and, accordingly, most useful for peace. I thank everyone who advocates the need to tighten sanctions and makes strong decisions," he added.

"We also discussed in detail yesterday's conversation with President Trump and our joint diplomatic work with partners. Europe must be in the process, and we will coordinate all steps as much as possible," the President of Ukraine said.

It was previously reported that after talking with Zelenskyy, von der Leyen also emphasized the need to increase pressure on Russia.

