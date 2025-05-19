Trump and Putin's talk lasts more than two hours, Putin already commenting on it – media

US President Donald Trump has held a telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin, the conversation lasted more than two hours, Sky News reported on Monday.

“A phone conversation held by Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin has now ended …

The pair spoke for more than two hours in a call that Putin called ‘informative, frank and very useful,’" the message reads.

Russian media also published a video of Putin's comment, according to which Russia is ready to work on a memorandum on a future peace treaty with Ukraine.

In addition, Russia and Ukraine must find compromises that suit both sides, and a ceasefire with Ukraine is possible after reaching the appropriate agreements.