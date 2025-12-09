Interfax-Ukraine
15:22 09.12.2025

Trump claims he prevented World War III, criticizes Europe's role in ending Ukraine war

US President Donald Trump believes that the Russian war against Ukraine could have escalated into World War III, but it was avoided.

"It started, and it could have escalated into World War III. Frankly, I think it probably won't happen now. I think if I wasn't president, we could have World War III," Trump said in an interview with Politico published on Tuesday.

"I think you would have a much bigger problem than you have now. But it's a big problem now. It's a big problem for Europe, and they're not doing a good job of it," the US president added.

When asked about the general consensus in Europe that they want to continue supporting Ukraine until they win the war, Trump said: "Until they fall, yes."

He added that "they (European countries - IF-U) should support it (Ukraine - IF-U)."

According to Trump, he is friends with all the leaders of the countries of Europe and he likes them all, but among them there are both good and bad leaders, both smart and not.

"But they are doing a bad job, Europe is doing a bad job in many aspects. They talk too much, but they do nothing. We talk about Ukraine. They talk, but they do nothing. And the war just goes on and on, it has been going on for four years," the US president said.

Trump believes that Europe is "collapsing" and "falling into decline," mentioning, in particular, the issue of immigration, but praising Hungary and Poland for the fact that they "do not let anyone into their countries."

