Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:45 16.05.2025

Sybiha in Istanbul: Russia faces moment when it needs to prove that it’s serious

1 min read
Sybiha in Istanbul: Russia faces moment when it needs to prove that it’s serious
Photo: https://x.com/andrii_sybiha/status/1923336888384930182?s=46&t=rHp0vit1u-EWlXgd79y2KA

Russia faces a moment when it needs to prove that it is serious, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said.

“We need concrete decisions. First and foremost, on the unconditional, full, and durable ceasefire for at least 30 days. Ukraine is ready to work for peace. Russia must show it is ready as well,” he wrote on the social network X after a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, US Presidential Special Representative Keith Kellogg, and the head of the National Intelligence Service Ibrahim Kalin.

According to Sybiha, it was a "good meeting" with the head of the President’s Office Andriy Yermak and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

“Coordinated positions on this important diplomatic day of the critical week for peace efforts. We are on the same side regarding the need to advance peace process quickly,” Sybiha added.

Tags: #sybiha #istanbul

MORE ABOUT

15:58 16.05.2025
Delegations stay at Dolmabahce

Delegations stay at Dolmabahce

14:35 16.05.2025
In Istanbul, Ukraine, Türkiye and USA discuss ways to achieve peace, release of POWs, return of children – President’s Office

In Istanbul, Ukraine, Türkiye and USA discuss ways to achieve peace, release of POWs, return of children – President’s Office

13:57 16.05.2025
For first time in more than three years, direct Russia-Ukraine talks start in Istanbul – Fidan

For first time in more than three years, direct Russia-Ukraine talks start in Istanbul – Fidan

12:29 16.05.2025
Ukraine, US and Turkey's Istanbul talks end – TV

Ukraine, US and Turkey's Istanbul talks end – TV

10:55 16.05.2025
Delegations arrive at Dolmabahce Palace

Delegations arrive at Dolmabahce Palace

09:26 16.05.2025
Ukrainian-Turkish-American and Ukrainian-Turkish-Russian talks to be held in Istanbul on Friday

Ukrainian-Turkish-American and Ukrainian-Turkish-Russian talks to be held in Istanbul on Friday

09:09 16.05.2025
Rubio won’t participate in talks in Istanbul as Russians send lower-level group there – media

Rubio won’t participate in talks in Istanbul as Russians send lower-level group there – media

19:02 15.05.2025
Ukrainian officials plan to be in Istanbul later this evening - Zelenskyy adviser

Ukrainian officials plan to be in Istanbul later this evening - Zelenskyy adviser

12:18 15.05.2025
Talks in Istanbul postponed to afternoon at initiative of Turkish side

Talks in Istanbul postponed to afternoon at initiative of Turkish side

12:08 15.05.2025
Sybiha in Ankara: Full combat readiness for day of intensive diplomacy

Sybiha in Ankara: Full combat readiness for day of intensive diplomacy

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: We need to build at least minimum level of trust through POW exchange, return of children

Delegations stay at Dolmabahce

If Russian delegation proves incapable, world must respond with sanctions – Zelenskyy

In Istanbul, Ukraine, Türkiye and USA discuss ways to achieve peace, release of POWs, return of children – President’s Office

For first time in more than three years, direct Russia-Ukraine talks start in Istanbul – Fidan

LATEST

Zelenskyy: We need to build at least minimum level of trust through POW exchange, return of children

Govt allocates UAH 298 mln for four restoration projects in Zaporizhia region

If Russian delegation proves incapable, world must respond with sanctions – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian delegation coordinates positions with reps of USA, UK, Germany and France in Istanbul

Govt doesn’t plan any significant changes in criteria and approaches to reservation in near future

Trump to meet Putin 'as soon as we can set it up'

Zelenskyy to speak at Tirana summit at noon

Seventy-three enemy UAVs shot down in Ukraine, 36 drone simulators lost

Ukraine loses F-16, pilot diverts plane from settlement and ejects

Zarivna holds meetings in Sweden as part of Bring Kids Back UA initiative

AD
AD