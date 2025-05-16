Sybiha in Istanbul: Russia faces moment when it needs to prove that it’s serious

Photo: https://x.com/andrii_sybiha/status/1923336888384930182?s=46&t=rHp0vit1u-EWlXgd79y2KA

Russia faces a moment when it needs to prove that it is serious, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said.

“We need concrete decisions. First and foremost, on the unconditional, full, and durable ceasefire for at least 30 days. Ukraine is ready to work for peace. Russia must show it is ready as well,” he wrote on the social network X after a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, US Presidential Special Representative Keith Kellogg, and the head of the National Intelligence Service Ibrahim Kalin.

According to Sybiha, it was a "good meeting" with the head of the President’s Office Andriy Yermak and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

“Coordinated positions on this important diplomatic day of the critical week for peace efforts. We are on the same side regarding the need to advance peace process quickly,” Sybiha added.