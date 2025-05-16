Seventy-three enemy UAVs shot down in Ukraine, 36 drone simulators lost

Photo: National Guard

As of 09:00, 73 Shahed-type attack UAVs (drones of other types) have been confirmed shot down in the east, north, south and center of Ukraine; 36 enemy drone imitators have been lost (without negative consequences), the Air Force reported on Telegram.

At midnight on May 16, the enemy attacked with 112 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various types of simulator drones in the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk of the Russian Federation.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

"As a result of the enemy attack, the Odessa, Zhitomir, Chernihiv, Nikolaev and Kiev regions suffered," the report says.