Germany to finance Ukraine's production of long-range systems, there will be no restrictions on strike range – Merz

The defense ministers of Ukraine and Germany will sign a statement of intent today to purchase long-range systems of Ukrainian production, there will be no restrictions on the range of strikes, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has said.

"We will finance a significant part of the funds for Starlink in Ukraine. And our defense ministers will sign a statement of intent today to purchase long-range systems of Ukrainian production. The so-called Long Range Fire. And there will be no restrictions on long-range weapons. Ukraine will be able to fully defend and also hit military targets outside Ukrainian territory," Merz said during a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Berlin on Wednesday.

He added that "this is the beginning of a new form of military-industrial cooperation between our countries, which has very great potential."