20:28 07.04.2023

Main Intelligence Agency: Recent events in Bryansk region indicate that armed protest against regime possible inside Russia

Despite the statements of the Kremlin leadership, the protest of Russians against the current regime is quite possible, according to the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"The recent events in Bryansk region are a vivid confirmation of this. In particular, there were riots in Pogarsky district. Russian rebels killed two fighters of the occupation army. There is a significant number of wounded, the exact figure is still being specified. An enemy APC was also disabled. Other machinery, equipment and property of the occupiers were damaged," the Agency said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

As noted, "it is not the first time that the Russian volunteer corps holds such events, the scale of which is only growing. The fighters struck a military facility and talked to the local population."

"As a result of the actions of the rebels, the civilian population was not injured," the Ukrainian Intelligence Agency said.

