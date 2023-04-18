Facts

19:46 18.04.2023

Ex-head of GTSOU considers it expedient to create single operator in Ukraine based on GTSOU, Ukrtransgaz, gas distribution network operators

In Ukraine, it is expedient to create a single operator on the basis of Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU) LLC, the operator of underground gas storage facilities (UGS) JSC Ukrtransgaz, as well as gas distribution network operators, which are under state control, ex-head of the GTSOU Serhiy Makogon has said.

"The main idea is that there should be a single decision-making center regarding investment development, regarding standards, technologies... I mean a certain single company, as Ukrtransgaz used to be, which would include both UGS and gas distribution as branches, but there was a single a legal entity," he said at the Gas System Impact Assessment and Rehabilitation webinar hosted by DIXI Group on Tuesday.

According to him, gas distribution network operators under state control can also join such a single company as a separate branch.

"This operator will be responsible for the provision of services, generating income and making investment decisions," the ex-head of the GTSOU added.

In his opinion, such a single operator should not be part of the structure of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy.

"The idea is that this cannot be in the structure of Naftogaz. Infrastructure operators should not be included in the structure of Naftogaz, because we will create a monster that will be completely impossible to control," Makogon said.

As he explained, at present there are some disagreements between the operators of the GTS, UGS and gas distribution network regarding the level of pressure in the pipeline, the injection of gas into certain storage facilities or the correct direction of investments in certain facilities.

"The UGS operator has an interest in pumping gas into specific gas storage facilities in the west of the country, but we [GTSOU] are not interested in pumping all the gas to the west, because we need gas in the center of Ukraine. In winter, we will have to take this gas and supply it to the east, and it is very long and expensive for us to pump it from Zakarpattia to Donetsk region," the ex-head of the GTSOU said, sharing an example.

