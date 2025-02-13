Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:11 13.02.2025

Bildt: Sanctions on Poroshenko to be seen as pure political revenge

1 min read
Bildt: Sanctions on Poroshenko to be seen as pure political revenge
Photo: https://x.com/carlbildt

Co-Chair of the European Council on Foreign Relations and former Prime Minister of Sweden Carl Bildt has said that sanctions against the leader of the European Solidarity party, Petro Poroshenko, will be viewed as pure political revenge and will damage the reputation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"This will damage the reputation of Volodymyr Zelenskyy […]. To impose sanctions on Petro Poroshenko will be seen as pure political revenge. Sure, he had business in Russia in the past, but so did Zelenskyy," he said on the X social network on Thursday.

Tags: #position #poroshenko #bildt

