Lavrov, Ushakov may represent Russia at talks in Turkey – media

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Putin’s foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov may represent Russia at talks in Istanbul, The Washington Post writes, citing a former high-ranking Kremlin official.

“The Kremlin has yet to announce who will lead the Russian delegation. Putin’s spokesman pointedly said in a Tuesday briefing that the names will be revealed ‘when the president deems it necessary,’ suggesting that Moscow is holding off, waiting to see whether Trump indeed changes his schedule,” the report notes.

It is expected that Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoys Steve Witkoff and Keith Kellogg will attend the meeting from the American side.