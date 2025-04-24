Interfax-Ukraine
Death toll from Russian night strikes on Kyiv increases to 10, 90 people injured

The number of deaths from the Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv on Thursday night has reached 10 people, the State Emergency Service reported.

"Kyiv: rescuers have unblocked the body of one more person from under the rubble. As of 16:45, the number of deaths from the Russian strike on the capital has increased to 10 people, and 90 injured. Emergency rescue operations are ongoing," the department's Telegram channel reported.

Earlier, the State Emergency Service reported that rescuers had retrieved the body of a 27-year-old girl from under the rubble of a house in the Sviatoshynsky district. She became the ninth victim.

Earlier, nine people were reported dead and 77 injured in the combined attack on Kyiv using UAVs and ballistic missiles on Thursday, April 24. It was reported that there were children among the injured, and 44 people were hospitalized.

Later, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, confirmed the death of eight residents of the Ukrainian capital as a result of the Russian missile and drone attack on Thursday night, and said that information about the ninth victim was being verified.

Also, referring to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, he reported 90 injured with varying degrees of injuries: from acute stress reaction to multiple injuries and wounds: fractures, cuts, shrapnel wounds, etc. Among the injured are 12 children aged 1.5 to 18 years.

