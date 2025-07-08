Interfax-Ukraine
Business appeals to Zelenskyy, Stefanchuk and Shmyhal to reconsider decision on appointment of ESB Head

 The business community has published an appeal to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk and Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal with an appeal to reconsider the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers and appoint the candidate submitted by the ESB Director Selection Commission, Oleksandr Tsyvinsky.

"Rebooting the Economic Security Bureau [ESB] has been one of the main demands of both Ukrainian business and international partners and investors for three years. Illegal forceful pressure on business in the traditions of the infamous ‘tax police’ remains one of the key factors in reducing Ukraine's investment attractiveness, and as a result, significantly limiting labor productivity, budget revenues, real wages, employment, etc.," the joint statement of the business community on the Telegram channel of the Coalition of Business Communities for Modernization on Tuesday reads.

Business emphasizes that commitments to change this situation have repeatedly been publicly voiced by the President of Ukraine and are recorded in agreements with international financial institutions.

It is noted that in the fourth year of a full-scale war, in conditions of economic decline, catastrophic shortage of financial resources, the need for accelerated investments in the defense industry, the need to preserve jobs and social cohesion, such a violation of obligations will affect the investment decisions of Ukrainian entrepreneurs and their foreign partners, and the policy of foreign governments and international organizations towards Ukraine.

"War is a time for radical changes for the better in the area of ​​the rule of law and the business climate, because otherwise there is a significant risk that the economy will not be able to ensure the stability and survival of the country," the statement emphasizes.

In this regard, the signatories called on the Ukrainian government to reconsider its decision and appoint the candidate proposed by the ESB Director Selection Commission. They believe that this step would send a strong signal to all stakeholders about Ukraine’s commitment to the rule of law and its international obligations.

08.07.2025
