Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:50 19.04.2025

Trump, Starmer discuss trade, war in Ukraine, security in Middle East

1 min read

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday held a call with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the White House website said.

During the conversation, the parties discussed bilateral trade, a peaceful resolution to the war in Ukraine and the situation with regional security in the Middle East.

"Today, President Donald J. Trump held a call with Prime Minister Keir Starmer of the United Kingdom. The two leaders discussed bilateral trade, ongoing talks to bring the conflict in Ukraine to a peaceful resolution, and regional security in the Middle East," the statement reads.

The U.S. President also said he looks forward to his upcoming state visit to the United Kingdom with His Majesty King Charles III, which will take place later this year.

