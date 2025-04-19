Trump, Starmer discuss trade, war in Ukraine, security in Middle East

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday held a call with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the White House website said.

During the conversation, the parties discussed bilateral trade, a peaceful resolution to the war in Ukraine and the situation with regional security in the Middle East.

The U.S. President also said he looks forward to his upcoming state visit to the United Kingdom with His Majesty King Charles III, which will take place later this year.