16:41 17.05.2025

UK Foreign Secretary expresses outrage at Russian attack on peaceful residents of Bilopillia

UK Foreign Secretary expresses outrage at Russian attack on peaceful residents of Bilopillia

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy expressed outrage at Russian attack on peaceful residents of Bilopillia in Sumy region on Saturday night.

"Appalled by Russia's attack in Sumy, mere hours after talks in Türkiye. If Putin is serious about peace, Russia must agree to a full and immediate ceasefire, as Ukraine has done," he said on the X network on Saturday.

As reported, at 06:1 on Saturday, the enemy struck a Lancet UAV at a bus that was performing an evacuation flight on the Bilopillia-Sumy route: nine people were killed, seven were injured.

