15:54 30.05.2025
Russia strikes emergency workers in Nikopol, no casualties – police
On Friday, May 30, the Russian occupiers targeted a drone strike on the territory of the State Emergency Service unit in the city of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reports.
"The strike damaged a fire station and a fire and rescue vehicle. Ten minutes later, the Russians launched a second strike, this time hitting an administrative building," the message on the Ministry of Internal Affairs' telegram channel states.
There were no casualties among the rescuers.