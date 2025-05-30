Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:54 30.05.2025

Russia strikes emergency workers in Nikopol, no casualties – police

On Friday, May 30, the Russian occupiers targeted a drone strike on the territory of the State Emergency Service unit in the city of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reports.

"The strike damaged a fire station and a fire and rescue vehicle. Ten minutes later, the Russians launched a second strike, this time hitting an administrative building," the message on the Ministry of Internal Affairs' telegram channel states.

There were no casualties among the rescuers.

Tags: #nikopol #drone_attack

