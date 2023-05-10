Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Agency: If Ukraine wanted to do smth in Moscow on May 9, they would have seen the effect

Representative of the Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Andriy Yusov, commenting on information in the Russian media about the alleged attempt by Ukrainian forces to attack Moscow with drones on May 9, said that if Ukraine really wanted to do something, "this effect would have been seen."

"I think that if Ukraine wanted to do something in Moscow on May 9, we would certainly see this effect. More than once there have been statements by public figures and the military-political leadership that our goal is military facilities. What concerns propaganda events is of little interest," Yusov said on the air of the national telethon.

He stressed that the main threat to the residents of the Russian Federation on May 9 "came from their regime and their power bloc."

Earlier, Yusov stated that Russia may be preparing another provocation against the civilian population, as well as against Belarus by May 9.