Facts

18:55 10.05.2023

Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Agency: If Ukraine wanted to do smth in Moscow on May 9, they would have seen the effect

1 min read
Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Agency: If Ukraine wanted to do smth in Moscow on May 9, they would have seen the effect

Representative of the Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Andriy Yusov, commenting on information in the Russian media about the alleged attempt by Ukrainian forces to attack Moscow with drones on May 9, said that if Ukraine really wanted to do something, "this effect would have been seen."

"I think that if Ukraine wanted to do something in Moscow on May 9, we would certainly see this effect. More than once there have been statements by public figures and the military-political leadership that our goal is military facilities. What concerns propaganda events is of little interest," Yusov said on the air of the national telethon.

He stressed that the main threat to the residents of the Russian Federation on May 9 "came from their regime and their power bloc."

Earlier, Yusov stated that Russia may be preparing another provocation against the civilian population, as well as against Belarus by May 9.

Tags: #may_9

MORE ABOUT

20:39 24.03.2022
Russia's Armed Forces constantly carrying out propaganda work that war must be completed before May 9 – General Staff

Russia's Armed Forces constantly carrying out propaganda work that war must be completed before May 9 – General Staff

11:44 10.05.2018
On May 9 about 460,000 Ukrainians took part in celebrations, 16 administrative infractions registered

On May 9 about 460,000 Ukrainians took part in celebrations, 16 administrative infractions registered

17:00 08.05.2018
SBU thwarts provocations by Russian special services ahead of May 9

SBU thwarts provocations by Russian special services ahead of May 9

13:53 05.05.2014
Information Resistance predicts worsening of situation in southeastern Ukraine on May 9

Information Resistance predicts worsening of situation in southeastern Ukraine on May 9

AD

HOT NEWS

Stocks of Kinzhal, Caliber missiles at critical level, but large stock of S-300

Some 203 invaders killed in Bakhmut direction over day, 216 wounded, five captured – Cherevaty

Invaders fire at border Vovchansk, one civilian died, woman may be under rubble – Synehubov

Armed Forces of Ukraine advance 7 km from Avdiyivka – ISW

Ukrainian army destroys 690 invaders, 8 artillery systems, 6 UAVs, 15 cruise missiles in 24 hours

LATEST

Stocks of Kinzhal, Caliber missiles at critical level, but large stock of S-300

Head of NATO Military Committee: On battlefield, Russians will focus on quantity, Ukrainians – on quality

Georgian president proposes introducing visas for Russians

Ukraine’s Dpty FM, Chief Adviser to President of Brazil discuss ways of establishing peace in Ukraine, expanding partnership

In some areas of Bakhmut direction, enemy can’t hold pressure of AFU, retreat to distance of up to two kilometres - Syrsky

Some 203 invaders killed in Bakhmut direction over day, 216 wounded, five captured – Cherevaty

JYSK rebuilds store in Odesa's Riviera mall

Prigozhin announces that Wagner forces won't be withdraw from Bakhmut, despite Russian Defense Ministry failing to provide additional shells – ISW

France hands over second mobile DNA laboratory to Ukraine

Invaders fire at border Vovchansk, one civilian died, woman may be under rubble – Synehubov

AD
AD
AD
AD