Discussions during the EU-Ukraine Association Council were very good, and more support is coming - Mathernová

An exclusive blitz interview of the Ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová to the Interfax-Ukraine news agency

Text: Valerie Proshchenko

How do you assess the results of yesterday's meetings in Brussels, in particular the 10th meeting of the EU-Ukraine Association Council and the signing of a number of documents between Ukraine and the EU?

Yesterday was the 10th Association Council. It is the sort of a highest body that has been set up by the Association agreement that Ukraine fought for at Maidan. In other words, the Association Council is the highest governance body of the association agreement. The 10th Council is about practical integration matters and discussions of Ukrainian integration into the EU. This is an important event that is usually held once a year. We had a very good discussion.

As you know, there were several announcements for Ukraine’s support. One announcement was of an additional 1 billion disbursement under the Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration (ERA).

What is also important is that this week, the European Commission will receive €2.1 billion due in windfall profits generated from immobilized assets of the Russian Central Bank, held by the Central Securities Depositories. Most of these €2.1 billion will be used for the purchase of weapons, ammunition, and air defense for Ukraine in the form of grants. In other words, we are talking about money; part of it will go to the member states to buy ammunition and air defense.

So, it’s going to be grants. And €1 billion out of that will go through the Danish model to the Ukrainian defense industry. I would like to remind you that last August, we put €400 million into the defense industry. So, this time, the EU will be giving €1 billion in grants to the defense industry. Currently, the contracts are being prepared.

In addition, f ive new EU-Ukraine agreements were signed yesterday. These include three finance contracts worth €300 million between the European Investment Bank and Ukraine. The funding will empower local actors to swiftly rebuild essential infrastructure, such as water systems and energy-efficient facilities, alleviating pressure on government administration while ensuring effective delivery. Backed by the European Union through the Ukraine Facility, these projects reflect our steadfast commitment to Ukraine's recovery and long-term resilience.

The Commission also signed an agreement on Ukraine's participation in the Copernicus component, as well as in the Space Weather Events and Near-Earth Object sub-components of the EU Space Programme.

One of the main questions, as for now, of course, is the extension or non-extension of the trade liberalization agreement after June 5. Is there any confirmation that the EU won't extend trade visa-free regime with Ukraine?

I would prefer not to speculate at this stage because the Ukrainian delegation is still in Brussels, and discussions continue. I prefer to wait and see what is to be discussed and agreed upon. It is actively being discussed, so it's too early to say anything about it.

Returning to the military support. Will the EU be able to transfer 2 million artillery shells to Ukraine by the end of the year? Because there was different information about obstacles.

According to EU chief diplomat Kaja Kallas, we seem to be on track. There are active discussions with member states on the shells. The High Representative was very optimistic about this target being achieved. So, this work is in progress, but it looks more optimistic than it was a few weeks ago.

What are the "red lines" for the EU and Ukraine's European integration in the potential mineral deal with the USA?

I don't think that the European Union has “red lines.” I mean that “red lines” could be set only by the Ukrainian government. So, I don't think that there are “red lines” from the EU.

But of course, we are talking to the authorities about this agreement.

What is the EU's reaction to yesterday’s statement by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that 155 Chinese citizens are fighting against Ukrainians on the territory of Ukraine?

There is no question that China is an enabler of Russian aggression. China provides nearly 80% of the dual-use items that Russia needs to sustain the war.

In 2025, Ukraine aims to open all six clusters in its EU accession negotiations on a parallel basis. After yesterday’s talks and meeting, how do you assess this prospect?

I think we are still very much sticking with the plan of opening all clusters this year. That is still our plan.

Yes, the plan obviously has encountered some difficulties. But the Commission is actively working on overcoming this. And there were a lot of discussions on it in the meeting yesterday. And I still remain optimistic. I believe that the EU, in the end, will find the solution. So, I hope that we will be able to open the clusters and continue on the integration path. But in the meantime, a lot of the work have to be done, such as reforms, technical work on both sides, etc.

So, talking about the “difficulties” that you mentioned. How to find the way to overcome the Hungarian position? What is the plan?

By looking for ways how to accommodate their concerns. I always mention that enlargement is subject to unanimity. This is not an isolated instance. This is not the first time when a country is encountering difficulties due to the unanimity situation.

As you know, we faced it with North Macedonia, for example. That's why we need to look for ways to overcome it. And I remain confident that it will happen this year. I am very optimistic.

What are the next important events after yesterday's EU-Ukraine Association Council?

The EU-Ukraine Business Summit, co-organized or co-hosted by the European Union, Ukraine, the Polish Presidency, and Italy, will be held today and tomorrow. It's an important event from the business perspective. Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos will sign a Ukrainian-European business partnership to incentivize European businesses to invest in Ukraine.