Main areas of interest of Romanian companies in Ukraine are construction, IT and architecture - CCBRU

The main areas of interest of Romanian companies that are focused on the Ukrainian market are the construction industry, IT sector, architecture and related services, the president of the Bilateral Chamber of Commerce Romania-Ukraine (CCBRU), Nasty Vlădoiu, told the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

"The construction industry, IT sector, architecture and related services are currently the main areas of interest of Romanian companies targeting the Ukrainian market. In addition, the development of the defense industry and Ukrainian technological know-how have aroused real interest from Romanian firms interested in creating joint ventures with Ukrainian companies," he said.

According to Vlădoiu, Ukrainian companies from the affected areas are also being offered to move to Romania, NATO and EU member states.

According to the National Trade Register of Romania, at the beginning of 2024, more than 700 Ukrainian companies were already registered in this country. The most common areas of their activity are the IT sector, construction work for residential and non-residential buildings, hairdressing services and other beauty services. In addition, Ukrainian companies represent trade, freight transportation, business and management consulting.

"This (mutual) interest materialized thanks to direct initiatives of the Romanian business environment, especially in the context of the reconstruction process of Ukraine. A relevant example is our platform www.rebuildingukraine.ro, developed by CCBRU. Launched in 2023, this platform has become a concrete tool for uniting Romanian companies interested in contributing to the reconstruction of Ukraine, already uniting over 200 active companies in key sectors such as construction, IT, energy, architecture, etc.," Vlădoiu noted.

As for Romanian companies, according to him, their presence in Ukraine remains limited mainly due to security concerns and legislative uncertainty.

"However, several transport, construction and equipment companies have subsidiaries or commercial representative offices in the border regions (Chernivtsi, Zakarpattia), for example, the Romanian company, a member of the www.rebuildingukraine.ro platform, PROSPECȚIUNI SA, which specializes in providing geological and geophysical services. With over 70 years of experience in Romania and more than 18 countries in Europe, Asia and Africa, the company opened a representative office in Poltava region, where it has already won significant tenders," the president of CCBRU said.

With the participation of CFI, Agence française de développement médias, as part of the Hub Bucharest Project with the support of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs