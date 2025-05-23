Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:53 23.05.2025

Main areas of interest of Romanian companies in Ukraine are construction, IT and architecture - CCBRU

2 min read
Main areas of interest of Romanian companies in Ukraine are construction, IT and architecture - CCBRU
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/CameradeComertBilateralaRomaniaUcraina

The main areas of interest of Romanian companies that are focused on the Ukrainian market are the construction industry, IT sector, architecture and related services, the president of the Bilateral Chamber of Commerce Romania-Ukraine (CCBRU), Nasty Vlădoiu, told the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

"The construction industry, IT sector, architecture and related services are currently the main areas of interest of Romanian companies targeting the Ukrainian market. In addition, the development of the defense industry and Ukrainian technological know-how have aroused real interest from Romanian firms interested in creating joint ventures with Ukrainian companies," he said.

According to Vlădoiu, Ukrainian companies from the affected areas are also being offered to move to Romania, NATO and EU member states.

According to the National Trade Register of Romania, at the beginning of 2024, more than 700 Ukrainian companies were already registered in this country. The most common areas of their activity are the IT sector, construction work for residential and non-residential buildings, hairdressing services and other beauty services. In addition, Ukrainian companies represent trade, freight transportation, business and management consulting.

"This (mutual) interest materialized thanks to direct initiatives of the Romanian business environment, especially in the context of the reconstruction process of Ukraine. A relevant example is our platform www.rebuildingukraine.ro, developed by CCBRU. Launched in 2023, this platform has become a concrete tool for uniting Romanian companies interested in contributing to the reconstruction of Ukraine, already uniting over 200 active companies in key sectors such as construction, IT, energy, architecture, etc.," Vlădoiu noted.

As for Romanian companies, according to him, their presence in Ukraine remains limited mainly due to security concerns and legislative uncertainty.

"However, several transport, construction and equipment companies have subsidiaries or commercial representative offices in the border regions (Chernivtsi, Zakarpattia), for example, the Romanian company, a member of the www.rebuildingukraine.ro platform, PROSPECȚIUNI SA, which specializes in providing geological and geophysical services. With over 70 years of experience in Romania and more than 18 countries in Europe, Asia and Africa, the company opened a representative office in Poltava region, where it has already won significant tenders," the president of CCBRU said.

With the participation of CFI, Agence française de développement médias, as part of the Hub Bucharest Project with the support of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Tags: #romania #ccbru #nasty_vlădoiu

MORE ABOUT

10:40 19.05.2025
Zelenskyy on Dan's victory in presidential election: Important for Ukraine to have Romania as reliable partner

Zelenskyy on Dan's victory in presidential election: Important for Ukraine to have Romania as reliable partner

20:37 08.04.2025
Over 200 Romanian companies already support reconstruction of Ukraine

Over 200 Romanian companies already support reconstruction of Ukraine

12:01 25.03.2025
Construction of Chernivtsi-Suceava Euro-rail track will begin in 2026 - Deputy Minister of Finance

Construction of Chernivtsi-Suceava Euro-rail track will begin in 2026 - Deputy Minister of Finance

15:12 26.02.2025
Romanian PM supports increase in defense spending, but opposes sending troops to Ukraine

Romanian PM supports increase in defense spending, but opposes sending troops to Ukraine

15:19 07.12.2024
Kyiv stands in solidarity with Romania amid Russia's 'unprecedented hybrid attack on Romanian democracy'

Kyiv stands in solidarity with Romania amid Russia's 'unprecedented hybrid attack on Romanian democracy'

16:15 03.10.2024
Patriot system donated by Romania arrives in Ukraine

Patriot system donated by Romania arrives in Ukraine

20:38 25.09.2024
Romanian President: Zelenskyy's peace initiative is only approach to ensuring lasting just peace in Ukraine

Romanian President: Zelenskyy's peace initiative is only approach to ensuring lasting just peace in Ukraine

13:50 18.09.2024
Ukraine proposes Romania to consider possibility of patronage over restoration of one of Ukrainian regions

Ukraine proposes Romania to consider possibility of patronage over restoration of one of Ukrainian regions

18:20 16.09.2024
Earthquake in Romania felt in Odesa with no casualties or damage recorded

Earthquake in Romania felt in Odesa with no casualties or damage recorded

14:50 02.09.2024
Romanian govt approves bill on transfer of Patriot system to Ukraine

Romanian govt approves bill on transfer of Patriot system to Ukraine

HOT NEWS

Russia formulating its ‘memo’ in response to demand for ceasefire over week, sanctions needed – Zelenskyy

Umerov: New exchanges lasting several days expected within Istanbul agreements

Merz calls on China to support Western plan for peaceful settlement in Ukraine

Air Force strikes enemy third Army Corps command post in Bakhmut – General Staff

Trump: Major POW swap between Russia and Ukraine just completed

LATEST

Sybiha on POW exchange: Such measures critically important for continued work to restore peace

Russia formulating its ‘memo’ in response to demand for ceasefire over week, sanctions needed – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Two-thirds of additional funding for artillery production already secured

Ukraine, France and Estonia investigating bribery of ex-director of Polygraph Factory

Russia actively conducting info operations to undermine support for Ukraine – Spanish special services

"European Solidarity" registered a bill on personal liability of SNBO members for illegal sanctions decisions

Occupiers hit Chuhuiv, woman killed – authorities

Number of biomethane plants should almost double, their capacity triple in 2025- Bioenergy Association head

Umerov: New exchanges lasting several days expected within Istanbul agreements

Ombudsman informs UN, ICRC about shooting of prisoners of war by occupiers in Pokrovsk direction

AD
AD