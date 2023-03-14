Facts

14:33 14.03.2023

URCS transfers medical equipment to Zakarpattia regional hospital

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) donated medical equipment to the Zakarpattia Regional Clinical Hospital in Uzhgorod, its Facebook page reported on Tuesday.

"With the support of the Czech Red Cross, representatives of the Red Cross in Zakarpattia delivered and handed over the necessary medical equipment for the needs of the municipal non-profit enterprise Novak Transcarpathian Regional Clinical Hospital," the report says.

According to it, as part of this humanitarian aid, the hospital received 19 medical beds, 19 mattresses, 19 medical cabinets, two infusion stands, two wheelchairs, two toilet chairs, a medical gurney, and disinfectant solutions.

