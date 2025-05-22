Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:57 22.05.2025

Defense forces shoot down 112 of 128 enemy drones

1 min read
Defense forces shoot down 112 of 128 enemy drones
Photo: National Guard

Ukrainian defenders shot down 112 Shahed-type strike drones, as well as drones of other types launched by the Russian occupiers on Thursday night, the Telegram channel of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"As of 11:00, air defenses neutralized 112 enemy Shahed-type UAVs [drones of other types] in the east, north, south and center of the country. Some 74 were shot down by fire weapons, 38 were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare [without negative consequences]," the report says.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

In total, the invaders attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from Taganrog region - the Russian Federation and 128 Shahed attack UAVs and imitator drones of various types from the directions: Millerovo, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - the Russian Federation, Chauda – the temporarily occupied Crimea.

As a result of the enemy attack, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kharkiv and Mykolaiv regions suffered.

Tags: #uavs

