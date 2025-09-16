Sybiha asks EU, US and G7 allies to exert maximum pressure on Moscow without delay

Photo: MFA of Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has again called on European allies, the United States, the G7 countries and others to apply maximum pressure on Russia without delay.

"Over the past six months, Putin has promised President Trump: Stop the killings, restore diplomatic relations and end the war; Present realistic steps towards peace in Istanbul; Hold a leaders' meeting to promote peace. He has taken no steps to fulfill his promises," Sybiha said on X on Tuesday.

The minister stressed that instead, Russia has rejected the ceasefire and intensified terror against Ukraine, continued to issue ultimatums and simulate diplomatic efforts, rejects the leaders' meeting, carried out terrorist attacks on civilians, hit the Ukrainian government building with a missile, and invaded the airspace of Poland and Romania with drones.

"Putin cannot be allowed to continue to act with a sense of complete impunity. We once again call on all our European allies, the United States, the G7 and others to apply maximum pressure on Moscow without delay. We support all efforts to stop funding the war and to deprive the Russian military machine of resources. These can and must be coordinated steps on both sides of the Atlantic. But they must be done now, not later," Sybiha said.

He stressed that the Russian economy was already in bad shape, and "serious additional pressure would force Putin to realize that continuing the war endangers his regime and him personally."

"Let's end this war by stopping funding the Russian military machine," the minister said.