Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

12:07 21.03.2025

For third day in a row, occupiers increasing intensity of attacks on Ukraine, shelling in Kursk region – AFU General Staff

Russian occupiers continue to increase the intensity of air strikes on Ukraine, having carried out 94 in the past 24 hours, which is more than on Wednesday (72) and Tuesday (65), as well as missile strikes (there was one on Wednesday, before that there had not been any since the weekend).

According to the reports of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, the occupiers have increased the number of aerial bombs that they drop on the territory of Ukraine every day (151 on Thursday, 123 on Wednesday), and have also carried out more than 6,400 artillery attacks, which is more than on Wednesday (6,000) and over the past three days (no more than 5,800 per day).

The number of clashes on all fronts of the Ukrainian-Russian war over the past day also increased to 166 (on Wednesday there were 155, on Tuesday 140). The most difficult situation remains in Pokrovsk direction in Donetsk region, where 54 clashes occurred, while on Wednesday there were 47, on Tuesday 39.

On Kursk front, there were 18 clashes on Thursday, as on Monday (on Tuesday and Wednesday there were 21 and 22, respectively), but the intensity of artillery shelling continued to increase: on Thursday there were 363, while on Wednesday there were 333, and on Tuesday only 209. However, the number of Russian airstrikes on their own territory decreased slightly – from 22 to 18, 27 aerial bombs were dropped against 28.

