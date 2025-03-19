MFA welcomes report of UN Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine, believes collected evidence should result in court cases

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine welcomes the latest report of the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry into Violations in Ukraine, which once again documented additional gross violations of human rights and international humanitarian law and evidence of crimes systematically committed by Russia in the course of its armed aggression against Ukraine.

"The Russian Federation continues to torture civilians and prisoners of war, hold hostages in inhumane conditions, and use sexual violence as a method of torture, particularly against detained men. The report contains blatant facts of numerous executions of prisoners of war and the implementation of a 'no-take-prisoners' policy by the Russian command, which is a direct and cynical violation of the Geneva Conventions," the comment on the department's website says.

The Foreign Ministry emphasized that the Commission directly indicates that mass and systematic torture and enforced disappearances are not just war crimes, but elements of a planned state policy of Russia, which acts with a sense of complete impunity. The Commission qualifies such actions as crimes against humanity, which entails the highest level of international responsibility.

"The Commission's conclusions once again emphasize the urgent need to continue further international investigations into all crimes of the Russian Federation, to bring the perpetrators to justice, to create a special tribunal for the crime of aggression, and to strengthen sanctions pressure. We are confident that the evidence collected by the Commission should become the basis for cases in international courts, including the International Criminal Court," the Foreign Ministry emphasized.

The commentary emphasizes that the Russian Federation continues to deliberately and systematically violate international law, and with the aim of "covering up its shameful crimes, Russia demonstratively ignores their requests to provide information about missing persons, illegally detained civilians, and deported children."

Ukraine calls on the international community to continue systematic pressure on the aggressor state in order to stop crimes against humanity and war crimes, demand access to international monitoring mechanisms and humanitarian missions to places where Ukrainian prisoners of war and illegally detained civilians are being held, ensure the exchange of prisoners of war, and return abducted children.

"Russia's crimes have no statute of limitations. Ukraine and the world must prove through joint efforts that there will be no impunity," the department said.

Earlier on Wednesday, members of the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine presented their new report, which states that during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian authorities committed crimes against humanity in the form of enforced disappearances, which are widespread and systematic.