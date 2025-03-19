Zelenskyy, Trump discuss situation at front, release of POWs, return of abducted children

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump discussed the situation at the frontline, the issue of the release of prisoners of war (POWs), the return of children abducted by the Russian Federation and the state of the Ukrainian air defense during a telephone conversation.

"I also provided an update on the battlefield situation and the consequences of Russian strikes. We spoke about the situation in the Kursk region, touched on the issue of the release of POWs, and the return of Ukrainian children who were taken by Russian forces. We also discussed the state of Ukraine’s air defense and the possibility of strengthening it to protect lives," Zelenskyy wrote on X.

Zelenskyy and Trump agreed that Ukraine and the United States should continue to cooperate to achieve a real end to the war and lasting peace.

"We believe that together with America, with President Trump, and under American leadership, lasting peace can be achieved this year," the head of state added.

According to him, during the conversation, Trump shared details of the conversation with Vladimir Putin and the key issues that were discussed.

Zelenskyy confirmed to Trump that Ukraine supports and is ready to implement one of the first steps towards ending the war - stopping attacks on energy and civilian infrastructure.

"Our teams discussed this step in Jeddah. The American side also proposed an unconditional ceasefire on the frontline, and Ukraine accepted this proposal as well. We will continue working to make this happen. We believe that such steps are necessary to create the possibility for a comprehensive peace agreement to be prepared during the ceasefire," Zelenskyy stressed.