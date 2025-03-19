European Commission presents White Paper with proposals to strengthen European defense and support Ukraine

A White Paper with proposals from the European Commission to increase European defense capabilities and support Ukraine was presented in Brussels.

The White Paper for European Defence – Readiness 2030 and the ReArm Europe Plan/Readiness 2030 were released by EU High Representative Kaja Kallas and European Commissioner Andris Kubilius.

"The international order is undergoing changes of the magnitude not seen since 1945. This is a pivotal moment for European security. It is a pivotal moment for action. Yes, that the needs of additional funding are massive. The proposals we have adopted today are also essential," Kallas said.

According to her, the White Paper identifies gaps in the capabilities of member states. "In line with the NATO capability priorities, we put forward ideas how to work together to in order to fulfil them. This means replenishing European stocks of ammunition, weapons, military equipment, also to keep them flowing to Ukraine," the High Representative said.

She also detailed that the EU should supply Ukraine with 2 million rounds of ammunition every year.

In addition, Kallas said Ukraine should also be part of this work. "We have a lot to learn from Ukraine’s battlefield experience. We should also be in a position to develop defence systems for Ukraine, but also with Ukraine. Member States must remain in the driving seat when it comes to defence. This is a question of national sovereignty," she added.

Commenting on the publication of the White Paper, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said: "The era of the peace dividend is long gone. The security architecture that we relied on can no longer be taken for granted. Europe is ready to step up. We must invest in defence, strengthen our capabilities, and take a proactive approach to security." Von der Leyen is convinced of the need to buy more European because "that means strengthening the European defence technological and industrial base. That means stimulating innovation. And that means creating an EU-wide market for defence equipment."

According to a press release, the proposed measures aim to "respond to the short-term urgency of supporting Ukraine, but also to address the pressing long-term need to boost Europe’s security and defence."

The European Commission recalled that, as von der Leyen previously said, "the last several years have exposed the chronic under investment and a lack of efficient spending in Europe’s military capabilities."

In particular, the White Paper presents solutions to address critical capability gaps and create a strong defense industrial base, suggests ways for member states to massively invest in defense, ensure system defense, and increase the readiness of the European defense industry in the long term. "This is essential for Europe’s security. Europe must invest in the security and defence of the continent, while continuing to support Ukraine to defend itself from Russia’s aggression," the press release reads.

Thus, to effectively address these challenges, the White Paper outlines a number of key areas of action, such as closing capability gaps with a focus on critical capabilities identified by Member States, supporting the European defence industry through aggregate demand and increased joint procurement, supporting Ukraine through increased military assistance and deeper integration of the European and Ukrainian defence industries, deepening the pan-European defence market, including by simplifying rules, accelerating the transformation of defence through disruptive innovations such as AI and quantum technology, increasing Europe's preparedness for worst-case scenarios by improving military mobility, strengthening external borders, in particular the land border with Russia and Belarus, and strengthening partnerships with like-minded countries around the world.

Regarding the ReArm Europe Plan/Readiness 2030, as previously announced by von der Leyen, this plan allows for spending over EUR 800 billion, which can be directed to public defense financing at national level.

The European Commission also presented a new dedicated security instrument for Europe – SAFE: "In light of the current exceptional circumstances, the Commission will raise up to €150 billion on the capital markets, drawing on its well-established unified funding approach to help EU Member States rapidly and substantially increase investments in Europe’s defence capabilities. These funds will be disbursed to interested Member States upon demand, on the basis of national plans," the press release reads.

In addition, SAFE will allow Member States to immediately and massively increase joint procurement from the European defense industry, focusing on priority capabilities. "This will contribute to ensuring interoperability, predictability, and reducing costs for a strong European defence industrial base. Ukraine and EFTA/EEA countries will be able to join common procurements, and it will be possible for buy from their industries," the EC said.