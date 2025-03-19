USA suggests Ukraine consider transferring ownership, management of NPPs – White House

US President Donald Trump, in a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, proposed transferring Ukrainian nuclear power plants (NPPs) to American management, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said during a press briefing on Wednesday.

According to her, Trump said that the United States could be very useful in managing these plants because of its expertise in the power industry and utilities. American ownership of these stations would be the best protection for this infrastructure and support for Ukrainian energy infrastructure, Leavitt added.