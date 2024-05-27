Economy

In Allo network, purchases on credit exceed pre-war 2021 figures

In Allo network, purchases on credit exceed pre-war 2021 figures

Lending to clients of the Allo marketplace during online and offline shopping at the end of May exceeded the 2021 figures in hryvnia, and for some categories of goods the share of lending even increased, the company's press service said.

It is noted that if we compare the categories of goods purchased on credit in 2020-2021 and 2023-2024, today customers prefer powerful smartphones rather than household appliances for the home, as was the case before. Also, buyers more often apply for loans specifically for online purchases.

It is clarified that 90% of Allo clients who make purchases on credit use credit services connected to a bank card. The banks whose credit offers they most often use are PrivatBank, monobank and A-Bank. Buyers also use the services of other banks, in particular, Sense, FUIB, Globus, OTP, Ukrsibbank, Oschadbank.

