Zelenskyy calls on Pension Fund to help pensioners in case of questions about additional payments

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy listened to the report of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on financial stability, and called on the Pension Fund to help pensioners in case of questions about additional payments.

"Since March 1, Ukraine has traditionally indexed pensions - this year by 11.5%. In total, now, in March, more than 10 million pensioners will receive increased payments. I ask everyone in the Pension Fund, in regional authorities and in the localities to be as attentive as possible. And if our pensioners have questions about payments, help, explain everything and try to support people now," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Wednesday.