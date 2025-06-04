US, EU sanctions must be coordinated to put pressure on Russia – Yermak

Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said in an interview with the American TV channel Newsmax TV that the sanctions discussed in the US Senate are "very effective" and should be coordinated with partners from the EU.

"The sanctions that we discussed today in the Senate are very effective. These sanctions must be coordinated with partners from the EU, and if a new package of EU and US sanctions is issued at the same time, it will really put pressure on Russia," Yermak said.

The head of the President’s Office stressed the importance of finding new "real and effective" sanctions against the Russian Federation. According to him, such restrictions give results, although this takes some time. As an example, he mentioned Senator Graham's legislative initiative on sanctions.

"Senator Graham's legislative initiative on sanctions concerns the oil, energy and banking sectors - these are really painful and really effective sanctions. Putin will stop and go to negotiations only when he feels that continuing the war will cost him dearly," Yermak added.

He also noted that he will discuss a new military aid package with American partners, noting that "strong security arrangements with the United States are needed."