Zelenskyy on Russian strike on Sumy: Russia gives excuses every day to tighten sanctions against it, increase our support

The Russian occupiers deliberately struck civilians in Sumy and give excuses every day to tighten sanctions against them and increase our support for Ukraine, said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"The Russians launched a savage strike on Sumy – directly targeting the city and its ordinary streets with rocket artillery. It was a fully deliberate attack on civilians. A rescue operation is currently underway. Many people have been wounded. As of now, three people have been confirmed dead. My condolences go out to their families and loved ones. All emergency services are engaged to assist everyone affected," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.