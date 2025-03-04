Facts

18:07 04.03.2025

Ireland to provide Ukraine with EUR 100 mln aid package – media

The Irish government has approved an additional EUR 100 million aid package for Ukraine, which will be used to purchase non-lethal military equipment, RTÉ News reports, citing Irish Deputy Prime Minister Simon Harris.

"Tánaiste Simon Harris said the funding would be allocated for 'non-lethal military equipment and support,'" the publication said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

As the Cabinet gathered this morning to discuss ways to aid Ukraine, the Taoiseach said there is "no doubt" the US President's decision to pause military aid to the country is "a very, very serious development."

Micheál Martin described it as "a serious setback" and he called for "continued engagement between everybody."

The Irish government has also reportedly approved a bill that would remove the need for UN approval for the deployment of its peacekeeping troops abroad.

Bloomberg previously reported that the Irish government was planning to change its rules for sending troops abroad. It is believed that this is related to the country's possible participation in the peacekeeping mission in Ukraine.

