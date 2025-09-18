Interfax-Ukraine
20:06 18.09.2025

Ireland provides Ukraine with 34 vehicles, 3 robots for demining

Ireland provides Ukraine with 34 vehicles, 3 robots for demining

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defense of Ireland Simon Harris on Thursday confirmed the arrival in Poland of two convoys with vehicles from the Armed Forces stock, which will be transferred to Ukraine as aid.

"Operation Carousel 3, led by the Defence Forces Transport Corps, facilitated the safe arrival of the 34 vehicles at the International Donor Coordination Cell in Rzeszów, Poland, as part of Ireland’s European Peace Facility contribution. In addition to the donation of vehicles, the convoy also carried three Reacher Robots, which will be donated to the De-mining Coalition in which Ireland is a participant, under the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (UDCG)," the country's government said on its website.

According to information, Ireland has transferred two Ford Transit vehicles, three Mercedes Ambulance vehicles, five Scania 8x8 DROPS Trucks, eight Ford Transit 15 seater Minibuses, and 16 Double Cab Ford Ranger vehicles.

It is noted that the vehicles meet the needs of Ukraine, and their transfer will be confirmed in Poland by the Armed Forces and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As reported in March, the Irish government approved an additional EUR 100 million aid package for Ukraine, which will be used to purchase non-lethal military equipment.

